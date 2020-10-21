Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM

Whatever happened to the Lifx Switch? It seems like more than a year has passed since it was announced and I have never seen it generally available for sale. First it was "coming soon" then it was "first run is sold out", and now the order page just gives a 404 error. Is this thing DOA never to see the light of day? Is there a more fundemental problem with Lifx as a company?