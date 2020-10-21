Jump to content


Whatever Happened To The Lifx Switch?

Started by upstatemike , Yesterday, 11:26 AM

#1 upstatemike

upstatemike

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM

Whatever happened to the Lifx Switch? It seems like more than a year has passed since it was announced and I have never seen it generally available for sale. First it was "coming soon" then it was "first run is sold out", and now the order page just gives a 404 error. Is this thing DOA never to see the light of day? Is there a more fundemental problem with Lifx as a company?


Posted Yesterday, 12:51 PM

Not sure about the LIFX one, but other companies make even better switches for LIFX.

https://www.brillian...works-with-lifx


Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

As long as they talk to Lifx locally these look good. 

