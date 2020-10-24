Hoping someone can throw some light on my problem.
A little background....
Moved into new to us house that came with this system fitted and no communication from previous owners.
System seems to work and was working controlling various lights such as porch on at Sunset off at midnight, would also activate kitchen and hall light at dark when motion detectors activated.
Now all of a sudden no lights are being controlled at all but when I check the status on the panel it shows them as on.
I feel it has to be something silly but as a complete novice to home automation, I'm stumped.
Would anyone have any suggestions please?
Problem with light control on an HAI Omni 2E
#1
Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM
The Omni supports many different lighting protocols. They all work differently, and troubleshooting them is different. There is X-10, UPB, wired, Zigbee, Z-wave, and probably 5 more. No one can help unless you give more info.
#3
Posted Today, 07:21 AM
Having no knowledge of the system I would first cycle the power on the system.
Mike.
