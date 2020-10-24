Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Problem with light control on an HAI Omni 2E

Started by Redgecko , Yesterday, 07:34 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 Redgecko

Redgecko

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

Hoping someone can throw some light on my problem.
A little background....
Moved into new to us house that came with this system fitted and no communication from previous owners.
System seems to work and was working controlling various lights such as porch on at Sunset off at midnight, would also activate kitchen and hall light at dark when motion detectors activated.
Now all of a sudden no lights are being controlled at all but when I check the status on the panel it shows them as on.
I feel it has to be something silly but as a complete novice to home automation, I'm stumped.
Would anyone have any suggestions please?


#2 ano

ano

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3644 posts
  • Location:AZ
  • Experience:guru
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, ZigBee
  • Audio:HAI
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM

Hoping someone can throw some light on my problem.
A little background....
Moved into new to us house that came with this system fitted and no communication from previous owners.
System seems to work and was working controlling various lights such as porch on at Sunset off at midnight, would also activate kitchen and hall light at dark when motion detectors activated.
Now all of a sudden no lights are being controlled at all but when I check the status on the panel it shows them as on.
I feel it has to be something silly but as a complete novice to home automation, I'm stumped.
Would anyone have any suggestions please?

The Omni supports many different lighting protocols. They all work differently, and troubleshooting them is different. There is X-10, UPB, wired, Zigbee, Z-wave, and probably 5 more. No one can help unless you give more info. 


#3 mikefamig

mikefamig

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3659 posts
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:UPB
  • CCTV:ip

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

 Having no knowledge of the system I would first cycle the power on the system.

 

Mike.


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·