Home Assistant to UPB

Purchased an HAI UPB PIM and connected it to my Home Assistant / HomeSeer mini PC.

Using an RS-232 to USB cable.

Using this post as a reference ==> hxxps://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/upb/

Doing a copy and paste.

Configuration

To add UPB to your installation, go to Configuration >> Integrations in the UI, click the button with + sign and from the list of integrations select Universal Powerline Bus (UPB).

The UPB integration requires that an export from the UPStart UPB configuration program. To create an export, in UPStart, click the UPB button in the top left and select Export to File. This will create a file with the .upe extension. The file must be placed somewhere in your Home Assistant installation, for example, in the configuration directory.

Device Configuration Using UPStart, configure each UPB dimmer-switch to report its state when it is manually operated. If you omit this step, manual changes to a dimmer-switch’s state (on/off/brightness) will not be reported to Home Assistant. Events An event is generated whenever a UPB Link is: activated deactivated goes to a new level fade is started fade is stopped blink is started The event is upb.scene_changed. The event_data contains the following: command: One of activated, blink, deactivated, fade_started, fade_stopped, or goto. address: The address of the link reporting the event. The address is comprised of the UPB network number and the UPB Link number. For example for UPB Network number 42 and UPB Link number 24 the address would be 42_24. brightness_pct: The brightness level as a percentage. brightness_pct is reported as -1 if the brightness is a default level of brightness is not applicable to the link change. rate: The rate for link to transition to the new level. rate is -1 for the default transition rate. Services

Besides the standard services provided by the Home Assistant Light and Scene integrations, the following extra services are provided by the UPB integration:

upb.light_fade_start

upb.light_fade_stop

upb.light_blink

upb.scene_deactivate

upb.scene_goto

upb.scene_fade_start

upb.scene_fade_stop

upb.scene_blink

RATE TRANSITION TIME

Both standard and custom services that take a transition or a rate for changing brightness levels take time in seconds. The UPB system only offers a discrete set of transition times. As such, the transition time requested is changed to the closest time based on the table below. Note that this table does not apply to blink rates, only to brightness transition times.

Request rate >= Requested rate < Rate Used

0 seconds 0.4 seconds 0 seconds

0.4 seconds 1.2 seconds 0.8 seconds

1.2 seconds 2.45 seconds 1.6 seconds

2.45 seconds 4.15 seconds 3.3 seconds

4.15 seconds 5.8 seconds 5.0 seconds

5.8 seconds 8.3 seconds 6.6 seconds

8.3 seconds 15 seconds 10 seconds

15 seconds 25 seconds 20 seconds

25 seconds 45 seconds 30 seconds

45 seconds 90 seconds 60 seconds

1.5 minute 3.5 minutes 2 minutes

3.5 minutes 7.5 minutes 5 minutes

7.5 minutes 12.5 minutes 10 minutes

12.5 minutes 22.5 minutes 15 minutes

22.5 minutes 45 minutes 30 minutes

45 minutes ∞ 1 hour