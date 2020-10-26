Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

35a00 UPB switch repair

Started by guho , Yesterday, 11:09 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 guho

guho

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 12 posts

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

Hello, I have a UPB switch in my house which can be controlled via UPB perfectly but the switch itself is at times unresponsive. I have read about switch contacts failing. Are these contacts easy to repair? While I still have a spare, I would hate to just throw away this switch if all it is is the local contacts on the switch itself. Type: HAI 35a00-1cfl 600W UPB. Thanks.


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10127 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 05:47 AM

I have not taken apart an HAI UPB switch. IE: removing the back of the switch.
 
Are you saying that you do not hear the spring contacts closing when toggling the switch.  Here have had to clean them when they get clogged with dust using compressed air.  I utilize SA switches and the faces all pop off.  I have never had an HAI / PCS / SA UPB switch contacts fail to date.
Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·