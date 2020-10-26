35a00 UPB switch repair

Hello, I have a UPB switch in my house which can be controlled via UPB perfectly but the switch itself is at times unresponsive. I have read about switch contacts failing. Are these contacts easy to repair? While I still have a spare, I would hate to just throw away this switch if all it is is the local contacts on the switch itself. Type: HAI 35a00-1cfl 600W UPB. Thanks.
I have not taken apart an HAI UPB switch. IE: removing the back of the switch.
