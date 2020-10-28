Anybody Using Sengled Zigbee? (Not Wi-Fi)

Posted Yesterday, 02:27 PM

I am looking at Sengled Zigbee as an alternative to Hue and was wondering if anybody has experience with their Zigbee products (not interested in their Wi-Fi offerings)? They seem to have color bulbs and switches like Hue but unfortunately no motion sensors. The big advantages seem to be cost plus the ability to use multiple bridges and have them all recognized by Alexa. With Hue only the small number of devices supported on your first bridge are controllable by Alexa.

Anybody using this brand? Any other pros and cons?