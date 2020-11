Posted Today, 09:57 AM

Anyone using Ion Digital Pungers? I have a new home and working on figuring out what I am going to use for the wireless doors and windows. These look like a small package but I don't know how reliable they are.

Also I am considering GE vs HAI receiver. Anyone have any opinion on which is better? Range and all? I don't love relying on wireless but in this case I have NO other option.

Thanks!

Neil