OP2 lost Network comms

After YEARS of stability, I woke up this morning to find my OmniLink software would not connect to the house (I'm not there right now). Thinking I probably had internet / router issues, I tried to remote into the PC I use to run PC Access from local network and was surprised it came right up. I then ran PC Access on that (local) PC and could not connect from there either.

The only suspicious entries I see are in my router (Arris SVG2482AC connected to Comcast) device table:

00:07:A6:00:A9:ED in "Online Devices", connected to 10.0.0.200 via Ethernet, BUT ALSO:

0C:B6:D2:B1:8F:2F in "Offline Devices", with a Reserved IP of 10.0.0.200 !!!

I can ping 10.0.0.200 and get responses, but I didn't record the MAC address of my OP2 was back when it was working, so not sure if what I'm pinging is actually it...

Also, I'm assuming I assigned .200 to the 2nd device (starting 0C:B6...) because I thought that was the OP2 at some point in the past.

One more thing: I have a Expansion Enclosure and I thought I remember that the ethernet cable actually plugs into it (correct??).

If so, does it have a separate MAC address from the OP2??

No one has been in the house since I last connected (yesterday).

I'll have somebody there this afternoon who can plug/unplug stuff to help me debug, but I need some ideas on where to start...

Thanks for any replies