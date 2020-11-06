WiFi Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light to Tasmota

Converting a Treatlife Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light to Tasmota
Hardware:
1 - Treatlife Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light - ~ $44.99 on Amazon
2 - new plastic wall plate to accomodate UPB dual toggle switch and Fan / Light control dimmer
Carlon A420 Outlet Box Cover - ~ $5.41 on Amazon
Updating to Tasmota.
1 - at this time these devices are shipping with Tuya firmware that is blocking the current TuyaConvert exploit
2 - The switch will need to be flashed via the old school manual method