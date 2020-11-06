Jump to content


WiFi Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light to Tasmota

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 08:24 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 AM

Converting a Treatlife Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light to Tasmota

Hardware:


1 - Treatlife Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light - ~ $44.99 on Amazon

 

pic1

 

2 - new plastic wall plate to accomodate UPB dual toggle switch and Fan / Light control dimmer 

Carlon A420 Outlet Box Cover - ~ $5.41 on Amazon

 

pic2

 

Updating to Tasmota.

 

1 - at this time these devices are shipping with Tuya firmware that is blocking the current TuyaConvert exploit

2 - The switch will need to be flashed via the old school manual method

 

pic3

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 AM

I've left the above and will continue here with a step by step including wiring and JTAGing of the WiFi switch.  


