Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

IP Camera Options?

Started by heffneil , Today, 08:08 AM

  • Please log in to reply
4 replies to this topic

#1 heffneil

heffneil

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 715 posts

Posted Today, 08:08 AM

Hey guys,

 

I am planning my new home, already built, but need to figure out cameras.  I have been loyal to onvif cameras with a hikvision NVR and 99% of my cameras (maybe an exaggeration) are hikvision units.  I have had a TON of problems with the Hikvision NVR, to the point where the software runs like a dog on decent hardware.  Also the cameras about 5 years old now are starting to have lens issues where they are off color.  I believe the IR Filter is stuck.  Happening WAY too often and a reboot doesn't fix it.

 

I have seen arlo cameras, google nest, wyze?

 

I might just go these route - reduce the heft of a local NVR and easier install?

 

Any thoughts?

 

Thanks,

 

Neil

 


#2 sic0048

sic0048

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1636 posts
  • Location:USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:CQC
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:CentraLite
  • Audio:B&K
  • Video:SageTV
  • CCTV:ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, OBi100/110

Posted Today, 02:38 PM

Personally I would stick with 2k and 4k cameras that have the Sony Starvis sensor.  This sensor is used by various manufacturers and is called by many different trade names.  I'd ditch the dedicated branded NVR and go with something like BlueIris. Yes it's Windows based, but it has much more functionality and expandability than most NVRs.

 

I think Arlo, Google Nest, Wyze and other similar cameras are consumer quality gear designed for simplicity over functionality.  I would not use them in my house.  


#3 heffneil

heffneil

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 715 posts

Posted Today, 02:45 PM

Yeah I jumped in on the IP Cam forums and bought and install blueiris now for my current NVR - to test.  The hikvision cameras really are a disappointment.  I have a box (5 or 6) that need replacement.  Unfortunately I think they and dahua are the "standard" for these ip cameras.  Just can't all be this bad?!


#4 Mark S.

Mark S.

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 156 posts
  • Location:Connecticut
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC, Z-Wave
  • Audio:Sonos
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr

Posted Today, 08:18 PM

I have 17 active cameras and most are Hikvision.  In about 7 years I think I only lost 1 to failure - I consider that a pretty good rate.    I gave up on Dahua after 3 problems in a row.  I've also used a range of quality and price - Axis, Vivotek, DLink, Panasonic, Amcrest and a few more I cannot recall, as well as Avigilon and Axis at work.

  

In my experience if you get 10 years out of a high quality camera ($400-600), you did very well, especially outdoors.  At least 5 years with a lower grade ($100-300) camera should be easy.  So doing the math, I'd rather replace the cheaper ones.   The other reason is that technology changes so fast, that you probably don't want to miss out on that with the 10 year camera.  My first cameras were 1 megapixel - now 3 or 4 MP seems to be the standard, and night-vision has gotten so much better over the years - such that I have replaced cameras for those reasons, not failure.

 

In my opinion, Hikvision is the best price to performance ratio I have found for home use.  They are not perfect, but they are feature-rich for the price.  If I lose a Hikvision, replacing it doesn't hurt too bad, but replacing an Axis or Avigilon hurts.  Everyone has different experiences, so I am not minimizing yours, just offering my experiences as a benchmark.  I do not buy the cheapest Hikvision cameras - I usually buy the mid to higher end Hikvision lines based on the "you get what you pay for" strategy, and it has worked for me.


#5 heffneil

heffneil

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 715 posts

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

IR cut filters are bad on 6 cameras.  Im fed up.  Some of those cameras are HARD to get to and really a niusance to replace.  Others are the same model so its a failure in the hardware.  I have send them in for RMA repair,.  Not fun.  Theyre junk.  Support sucks big big hairy balls as well.


Back to Home Security


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·