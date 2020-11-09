IP Camera Options?

Posted Today, 08:18 PM

I have 17 active cameras and most are Hikvision. In about 7 years I think I only lost 1 to failure - I consider that a pretty good rate. I gave up on Dahua after 3 problems in a row. I've also used a range of quality and price - Axis, Vivotek, DLink, Panasonic, Amcrest and a few more I cannot recall, as well as Avigilon and Axis at work.

In my experience if you get 10 years out of a high quality camera ($400-600), you did very well, especially outdoors. At least 5 years with a lower grade ($100-300) camera should be easy. So doing the math, I'd rather replace the cheaper ones. The other reason is that technology changes so fast, that you probably don't want to miss out on that with the 10 year camera. My first cameras were 1 megapixel - now 3 or 4 MP seems to be the standard, and night-vision has gotten so much better over the years - such that I have replaced cameras for those reasons, not failure.

In my opinion, Hikvision is the best price to performance ratio I have found for home use. They are not perfect, but they are feature-rich for the price. If I lose a Hikvision, replacing it doesn't hurt too bad, but replacing an Axis or Avigilon hurts. Everyone has different experiences, so I am not minimizing yours, just offering my experiences as a benchmark. I do not buy the cheapest Hikvision cameras - I usually buy the mid to higher end Hikvision lines based on the "you get what you pay for" strategy, and it has worked for me.