Any issues with two power sources?

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 AM

We broke ground last week on a new home. I'm trying to think ahead as much as possible, and I came up with this group of questions...

Here's the scenario... the new home is about 200' from an existing shop on the property. The shop will have its own electricity source (and meter), i.e., it is fed from a transformer that is on utility pole #1. The house will be fed from a transformer on utility pole #2. So I will have two transformers, two meters, two accounts with the POCO, etc. There won't be any high voltage wires running from the house to the shop or vice versa.

I do plan on running LAN cables, satellite dish cable (from house to shop), security/monitoring/automation low voltage wires (probably have a Elk hub or two in the shop connected to an M1G in the house), phone lines, etc. between the house and the shop. Although it probably doesn't matter, I will probably run a PVC water line from the house to the shop.

Will this cause any problems? For example, does it cause any problems if I have a LAN switch in the house connected to a LAN switch or wireless AP in the shop? Does it matter if the Elk hub and some M1G expansion cards in the shop are connected to a hub or the M1G in the house?

Any other potential issues/problems/showstoppers?

Thanks,

Ira