Any issues with two power sources?

Started by Ira , Yesterday, 11:33 AM

#1 Ira

Ira

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 AM

We broke ground last week on a new home. I'm trying to think ahead as much as possible, and I came up with this group of questions...

 

Here's the scenario... the new home is about 200' from an existing shop on the property. The shop will have its own electricity source (and meter), i.e., it is fed from a transformer that is on utility pole #1. The house will be fed from a transformer on utility pole #2. So I will have two transformers, two meters, two accounts with the POCO, etc. There won't be any high voltage wires running from the house to the shop or vice versa.

 

I do plan on running LAN cables, satellite dish cable (from house to shop), security/monitoring/automation low voltage wires (probably have a Elk hub or two in the shop connected to an M1G in the house), phone lines, etc. between the house and the shop. Although it probably doesn't matter, I will probably run a PVC water line from the house to the shop.

 

Will this cause any problems? For example, does it cause any problems if I have a LAN switch in the house connected to a LAN switch or wireless AP in the shop? Does it matter if the Elk hub and some M1G expansion cards in the shop are connected to a hub or the M1G in the house?

 

Any other potential issues/problems/showstoppers?

 

Thanks,

Ira


#2 rockinarmadillo

rockinarmadillo

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

I have a very similar set-up with network and HAI automation wiring between buildings.    For the automation wiring, the grounds need to be connected.   This is because the RS485 needs a common zero voltage to work.   
 
I had a lot of trouble with my system due to lightning damage.   I have replaced a bunch of automation and network equipment.   When lightning strikes near your home, you can experience a voltage difference between the two buildings that is big enough to fry your electronics.   I tried Ditek protectors on the LV wires and still had problems.   Probably due to inadequate earth ground.   Luckily I used 2 inch conduit between the buildings and was able to remove the wires and pull fiber.   I have had no problems since then.   
 
I live on a hill in the Texas hill country.   My problems may be more than most.   However, the fiber fixed my problems and was not too difficult to install for a novice.

I read somewhere on this board that the M1 does not work with fiber. It was years ago, and technology might have changed. Some of the other guys on this board might have experience with this.


#3 RAL

RAL

Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM

I agree with @rockinarmadillo.  For your LAN, run fiber between the buildings.  That will help prevent lightning strikes from blowing up your network equipment.

 

Unfortunately, the Elk data bus doesn't work over fiber.   So if you're going to have the M1 cover both buildings, you'll need to run twisted pair for the data bus.  You'll need to put surge protection, such as a Ditek, at both ends.  I would recommend bringing the cable into both buildings at the same point as where your electrical panels are located so that you can have the shortest possible connection to the ground rods for the surge protectors.

 

In addition to the data bus surge protectors, put whole house surge protectors in both breaker panels.  The Eaton CHSPT2ULTRA is a good choice.

 

The separate AC drops from different transformers won't be a problem.  But you do need a common "ground" for the RS485 bus to work properly.  Note that this "ground" is not earth ground. It's the Elk DC NEG that needs to be common.  For the data bus, you only need 3 wires, Data A, Data B and NEG.  You don't need +12V since things will be on separate power supplies.   You could use a CatX cable for this, although you'd have a bunch of spare conductors (not a bad thing). 


