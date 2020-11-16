Best Mid-Price Bluetooth Speakers

Posted Today, 11:06 AM

Looking for advice on a pair of medium quality (not cheap computer speaker) bluetooth speakers. I need both right and left to be wireless. Most of the ones I can find have only one speaker that is wireless and then the other channel is just a passive speaker wired to the one with the radio in it. That won't work for me, I need each channel to have it's own radio. I also need to run off AC and not battery as these will be always on. Any suggestions?

Also note I am looking at bluetooth because there is no Wi-Fi available where these will be installed. Would be willing to consider other wireless technologies that do not utilize an IP network.