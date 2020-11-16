Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Best Mid-Price Bluetooth Speakers

Started by upstatemike , Today, 11:06 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 upstatemike

upstatemike

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 4062 posts
  • Location:CNY
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, HomeTroller, ISY-99, StarGate
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip, dvr
  • Phone:OBi100/110, POTS

Posted Today, 11:06 AM

Looking for advice on a pair of medium quality (not cheap computer speaker) bluetooth speakers. I need both right and left to be wireless. Most of the ones I can find have only one speaker that is wireless and then the other channel is just a passive speaker wired to the one with the radio in it. That won't work for me, I need each channel to have it's own radio. I also need to run off AC and not battery as these will be always on. Any suggestions?

 

Also note I am looking at bluetooth because there is no Wi-Fi available where these will be installed. Would be willing to consider other wireless technologies that do not utilize an IP network.


Back to Home Theaters


8 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 7 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Theaters
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·