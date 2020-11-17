Basic Automation programming question

Posted Today, 03:50 PM

I finally got pc access working and Im finally reading into and tinkering with the programmed automation the previous owner setup already on the controller. One thing Im seeing is that when I want to set a duration for an action, the duration option is not appearing after I select the control unit. It seems to appear on some things like garage doors and temperature, but not for the lighting. Funny thing is I see that the previous owner exported me the setup via hard copy paper and Im seeing he was able to add time duration for the lights Im trying to program. What am I missing?

