I think I fried my OP2 - what now?

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

I've not had much success with my OP2 that came with the house. It mainly just sat there and I have been using other devices for some limited automation. The only real thing it did was to bleep whenever we opened an outside door or window. And the cheap light switches failed one by one so I replaced them with manual ones.

I was wiring up some power to a doorbell it but connected the wrong wires and sent 24V through the console data wire and now the screens just bleep continuously with an error that no data is being received.

So now I'd like to start fresh but using all the door and window wired sensors that are already installed. Any suggestions?