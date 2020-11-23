Homebridge Plugin for Omni-Link II

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Hi,

I recently developed a new plugin for Homebridge that automatically creates HomeKit accessories based on your Omni controller's capabilities (ie. areas, zones, buttons, units & thermostats). It's written totally in Node.js so will work on any platform that supports Node.js. It also has support for MQTT for use with 3rd party applications like Home Assistant.

Plugin name: homebridge-omnilink-platform

Sorry I can't post a link here yet as I'm a new member of this forum but if you search on npmjs.com you'll find it. There you'll find details on how to install and configure the plugin.

I decided to develop this plugin as I couldn't find an existing one that didn't require some sort of external platform (such as openHab) to communicate with the Omni controller. My own Omni controller doesn't have many capabilities so testing some functionality is difficult.

If you use it and find any problems with the plugin or there's some new feature you'd like added please let me know. Any feedback is welcome.

Regards,

Mantorok