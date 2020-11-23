Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Homebridge Plugin for Omni-Link II

Started by mantorok , Today, 01:15 AM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 mantorok

mantorok

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Hi,

 

I recently developed a new plugin for Homebridge that automatically creates HomeKit accessories based on your Omni controller's capabilities (ie. areas, zones, buttons, units & thermostats). It's written totally in Node.js so will work on any platform that supports Node.js. It also has support for MQTT for use with 3rd party applications like Home Assistant.

 

Plugin name: homebridge-omnilink-platform

 

Sorry I can't post a link here yet as I'm a new member of this forum but if you search on npmjs.com you'll find it. There you'll find details on how to install and configure the plugin.

 

I decided to develop this plugin as I couldn't find an existing one that didn't require some sort of external platform (such as openHab) to communicate with the Omni controller. My own Omni controller doesn't have many capabilities so testing some functionality is difficult.

 

If you use it and find any problems with the plugin or there's some new feature you'd like added please let me know. Any feedback is welcome.

 

Regards,

Mantorok


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10182 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 10:35 AM

Welcome to the Cocoontech forum Mantorok.

 

Thank you for your contribution!!!  

 

Posted your link over here ==>

 

homebridge-omnilink-platform


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·