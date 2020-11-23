Jump to content


How can I change the IP address of this OmniPro system?

Started by mattpd , Today, 10:47 AM

#1 mattpd

mattpd

Posted Today, 10:47 AM

Hello.

 

Just and IT guy here trying to help a friend out. I don't have any experience with home automation unfortunately. 

 

Before he did a major network overhaul this system was working fine, and he was able to access it and control it remotely with a phone app.

 

Now after the overhaul the system still functions, but the phone app will no longer connect.

 

I have scanned his local network and this device does not register an IP so I am assuming it is set to a static IP that is outside of his networks range.

 

How would I go about accessing the device to reprogram the IP without having to reset anything else?

 

VkxkqHK.jpg

 

VTo6WJw.jpg


#2 ano

ano

Posted Today, 12:36 PM

Press 9, enter the master code,

Press 6

Press the down arrow once

type in the first digit, press #

type the second digit, press #,

type the third digit, press #,

type the fourth digit, press #

 

I should add, the panel doesn't have DHCP.  You have to set the IP address manually.


#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

another way to do this is to duplicate the network configuration from the old router to the new router.

 

Create same subnet and IP of router and SSID / passcode on new router.

 

1 - configure the router LAN IP and subnet to be the same as old router

2 - DHCP scope is typically the same from one router to another

 

Changing the router settings to the old router settings you do not have to make any changes to any devices on the LAN including the OmniPro panel.


