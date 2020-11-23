How can I change the IP address of this OmniPro system?

Posted Today, 10:47 AM

Hello.

Just and IT guy here trying to help a friend out. I don't have any experience with home automation unfortunately.

Before he did a major network overhaul this system was working fine, and he was able to access it and control it remotely with a phone app.

Now after the overhaul the system still functions, but the phone app will no longer connect.

I have scanned his local network and this device does not register an IP so I am assuming it is set to a static IP that is outside of his networks range.

How would I go about accessing the device to reprogram the IP without having to reset anything else?