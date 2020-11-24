Connecting x10 switch transmitter to wifi?

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Here still utilize my Omni Pro 2 as the heartbeat of the home relating to security and automation. I have the Volp dual phased TW-523 emulator connected, UPB PIM, Z-Wave VRCOP and Zigbee ZIM connected to the OmniPro 2 panel (and Russound and Omnistat and Omnitouch screens and OmniTouch Pro tabletops running). I also have Homeseer touch screens all over the place here which also connect to the Omnipro panel. It never debends and keeps ticking as old as it is technology wise. I have upgraded it a bit with using Homeseer software and a Omni panel to MQTT plugin (and Home Assistant). I still have a serial connection running to the panel (3 mechanisms of management here).



Relating to Homeseer or not Homeseer you have a couple of options without spending too much...IE: today X10 is still working as well or better than it ever did.



I am running Homeseer Pro here and Homeseer Lite (Z-Troller) except its running on a micro PC and Ubuntu 18.04 and Oracle Windows 7 embedded for SAPI speech.



1 - You can connect a W800 and a CM11A to Homeseer and put a better antenna on the W800. My original set up covered my entire home and property and most of the court I lived it. The neighbors used wireless X10 for their Chrismas lighting and I could control it from my home across our little court of 5 homes. As mentioned I had the antenna in the attic. I also had the W800 in the attic connected to Homeseer in the basement of the 2-story via long RS-232 cable. I did the same for the irrigation system running a long RS-232 cable to the sprinkler box which was in the garage.



2 - purchase 1-3 of the X10 751A Deluxe Wireless Base Transceiver Modules for $20 each and just have the wireless keypads work directly with the X10 751A's by passing any software mechanism.



Here continue to test / use X10 in Homeseer using a W800 / CM11A. Works great. You can also today you can tell Alexa to control Homeseer devices and do TTS via Alexa.



I am Pete on the Homeseer forum. Ask me there about what you need Homeseer wise if you want to go that route.

