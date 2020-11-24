-
Connecting x10 switch transmitter to wifi?
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
I originally had them set up to turn on four zones of eve lights around the house, but now only a couple of switch locations actually work anymore.
#2
Posted Today, 09:13 AM
can you post the model or better yet, a link to the specs of your four button controller. There are very limited options for X-10. If the switches themselves are still working (providing power to the evening lights) you may just want to try to find a plugin desktop controller on EBay. https://www.ebay.com...coAAOSwDXlftTJP
Edited by BraveSirRobbin, Today, 09:15 AM.
#3
Posted Today, 09:13 AM
ISY994 can convert X10 signals to almost anything you desire. Mind you, you would have to know the protocol of the WiFi device to control it.
You may be better to convert to Insteon devices. They are much more reliable, mostly compatible with X10, have a much further range, use a checkback and repeating signal system, and use a dual band mesh protocol.
#4
Posted Today, 09:28 AM
I have 4 button x10 wall switches in several locations. They have gotten to where they are not reliable in activation the x10 receiver. Is there a hardware piece that would convert the signal to a wifi output so I could use a wifi outlet of some sort?
Does the receiver control other x10 power modules to turn on/off the eve lights? If yes, then culprits could be noise or signal attenuation on the AC power line. Or your receiver is really old and the electronics are failing. WGL Designs has X10 receivers that can be connected to other control software.
I started with X10 back in the late 70s, yes, it's been around that long. I have modules that still work from that original purchase, that is, if all the stuff that we plug into our power didn't make a bunch of noise (florescent fixtures, refrigerator compressors for example) or are attenuated by battery backup units throughout the house. I gave up on X10 long ago and went with UPB, much stronger signal on the power line.
#5
Posted Today, 09:51 AM
Here still utilize a WGL W800RF32A with wireless keypads. I extended the range on it many years ago purchasing a Radio Shack scanner antenna mounted in the attic.
I also went to using Jeff Volp's TW-523 dual phased emulator which is mounted next to the fuse panel. It is X10 on steroids and has worked fine for over 10 years now.
Over the years did also migrate from X10 (started with this stuff in the 1970's) to Insteon then to UPB for my in wall switches.
I used to use X10 remote keypads it to remote control my sprinkler system outside as I would clear my lines out every fall rather than paying $100-150 per year to do this.
Today still using X10 for my Christmas Lighting which is all on one House code and I check it out outside with an X10 remote keypad. I am still using outdoor Black and Decker Freewire X10 controllers for the Christmas Lightning.
Today utilize a mix of automation protocals and testing new stuff. Main is UPB, aux is ZWave and Zigbee and X10. New is WiFi modded firmware switches (not in the cloud control).
By passing software / W800 you can purchase one or more of the X10 751A Deluxe Wireless Base Transceiver Modules for $20 each and use these.
#6
Posted Today, 10:20 AM
this is the switch I have, I've got 5 of them and when I originally installed them they worked great. And sometimes now they work great, but most of the time it's a hit or miss.
https://www.amazon.c...r/dp/B004UBBV0I
Looks like everyone has mostly drifted away from X10 and I understand.
I bought a little wifi outlet that's controllable with my phone for a couple of items and it really works great. The only issue is I really like the convenience of flipping a wall switch as opposed to getting my phone out.
Is there any such thing as a wall switch (maybe a four button one, lol) that will activate a wifi connected outlet. Understand that none of my current 4 button switches are actually connected to any load, they were set up as simple x10 transmitters.
#7
Posted Today, 10:24 AM
I actually have a HAI omni controller that I used to use for automation. Mainly now just just it as an alarm system. It is connected to a Hometroller Pi, but honestly I have not dived into that in a while to see if there is an option there that might work.
#8
Posted Today, 04:57 PM
Relating to Homeseer or not Homeseer you have a couple of options without spending too much...IE: today X10 is still working as well or better than it ever did.
I am running Homeseer Pro here and Homeseer Lite (Z-Troller) except its running on a micro PC and Ubuntu 18.04 and Oracle Windows 7 embedded for SAPI speech.
1 - You can connect a W800 and a CM11A to Homeseer and put a better antenna on the W800. My original set up covered my entire home and property and most of the court I lived it. The neighbors used wireless X10 for their Chrismas lighting and I could control it from my home across our little court of 5 homes. As mentioned I had the antenna in the attic. I also had the W800 in the attic connected to Homeseer in the basement of the 2-story via long RS-232 cable. I did the same for the irrigation system running a long RS-232 cable to the sprinkler box which was in the garage.
2 - purchase 1-3 of the X10 751A Deluxe Wireless Base Transceiver Modules for $20 each and just have the wireless keypads work directly with the X10 751A's by passing any software mechanism.
Here continue to test / use X10 in Homeseer using a W800 / CM11A. Works great. You can also today you can tell Alexa to control Homeseer devices and do TTS via Alexa.
I am Pete on the Homeseer forum. Ask me there about what you need Homeseer wise if you want to go that route.
