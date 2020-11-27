Remote driveway gate monitoring solutions

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

The last deep dive thread on this topic I found on here was from 2013. What new or improved products/technology have been introduced since then to solve the issues related to monitoring and controlling a remote gate? My specific scenario is a 12' wide driveway gate that is about 1500' from the home. Even though I strongly favor wired vs wireless solutions, there aren't any conduits or underground cables from the house to the gate, and I would rather not install any. Overhead utility lines run across the property about 100' from the house, so they are about 1400' from the gate.

Ground is flat. There are quite a few trees between the house and the gate, but the plan is to keep all trees trimmed to 8' above ground. The property is mowed regularly (so no tall weeds or underbrush). Given all of that, I don't know if point-to-point wireless between the house and the gate will work. Two-thirds of the distance is pretty clear (trees mostly 50' apart or more). The third closest to the gate has more trees, but still not so dense as to make it difficult to mow.

I imagine the gate opener and everything else at the gate (intercom, video, etc.) will be powered by a combination solar/battery setup. I'm in SE Texas, so there's plenty of sun year around. I could probably get 10 hours or more of sun per day, especially during warm months. Temperatures rarely drop below freezing. Cellular (4G) reception is good at the gate so it's an option. I would like to have the typical monitoring capabilities... gate control at the gate via access code and/or fob, voice/intercom, video from a couple of angles, remote control via cell phone. I've never had a driveway gate, so I don't know what other functions might be useful. Ultimately, I would like to integrate it with an Elk M1G and/or CQC.

So... what's new, improved, and/or consumer priced?

Thanks,

Ira