Omni ProII issue with zone one expansion cabinet

Hi all,
first time I am posting here. I have an Omni pro II which has two expansion cabinets and a wireless receiver. The two expansion cabinets are installed in the same closet where it servers sensors on a large floor. Two on my zone on the 2nd cabinet went into a trouble state a few days ago. The readings were 176 and 199 respectively on the PCaccess. All the loops have a 1K resistor commensurate with the expansion cabinet install. I checked the zones resistances using a meter and they're reading 0.980K approximately.
When I disconnect the loop it's reading around 199 on PCaccess. I installed a 1K resistor across it and still the same thing. Is this a bad zone? Is this repairable?