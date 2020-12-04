Cell signal booster for house

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

I get a decent signal in my house. But I have some issues in the basement. It seems that especially when I am at my computer in the basement, calls usually go to voice mail and outgoing calls take a LONG time (maybe 20 seconds) to connect and start ringing. I just did some checking. Upstairs I had 4 bars. I went to the basement and initially had 1 bar but it quickly went up to 3 bars. I went over to my computer and I still had 3 bars. Maybe there are other issues involved. Maybe the bar display doesn't show a lower signal level with interference. Any suggestions to improve reception other than a cell booster?

As a point of reference, I have a small creek about 80 feet lower than the house and surrounding land. I don't have any trouble with a signal there but there is nothing around to cause interference around so, in general, I seem to have a decent signal in the area overall.

If I do get a cell booster, any recommendations on which one?