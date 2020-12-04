Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Cell signal booster for house

Started by JimS , Today, 02:44 PM

  • Please log in to reply
3 replies to this topic

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 730 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

I get a decent signal in my house.  But I have some issues in the basement.  It seems that especially when I am at my computer in the basement, calls usually go to voice mail and outgoing calls take a LONG time (maybe 20 seconds) to connect and start ringing.  I just did some checking.  Upstairs I had 4 bars.  I went to the basement and initially had 1 bar but it quickly went up to 3 bars.  I went over to my computer and I still had 3 bars.  Maybe there are other issues involved.  Maybe the bar display doesn't show a lower signal level with interference.  Any suggestions to improve reception other than a cell booster?

 

As a point of reference, I have a small creek about 80 feet lower than the house and surrounding land.  I don't have any trouble with a signal there but there is nothing around to cause interference around so, in general, I seem to have a decent signal in the area overall.

 

If I do get a cell booster, any recommendations on which one?


#2 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

    Cocoonut

  • Moderators
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 7519 posts

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

Call your cell provider and say you are thinking you may need to cancel because you can't get cell reception at your house (don't be to specific).  State that the phone provides no benefits if you can't make a call from your house.

 

They just may give you a booster for free.  Worth a try as it will only waste a bit of your time.


#3 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10197 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

I utilize T-Mobile and complained and got two repeaters for two homes a few years back.  Initially I was going to purchase a repeater.

Personally shut off my cell phone when in the house here. My wife leaves hers on.

Here too the Panasonic dual line phone base also pairs with the cell phones. Thinking one user here is using the Panasonic base for his cell phones but no copper / VOIP lines.

I have two of the Pansonic bases (2 lines each). One is a corded handset base (in the home office) with wireless optional phones and the other is a wireless base with wireless handsets on the main floor.

You can also get a Google Voice number which does receive texts and will ring all of your phone numbers (copper, voip or cellular). Been using it since it was first offered.

My Amazon Alexa devices connect to my Ooma VOIP box. I can tell Alexa to make an Ooma phone call this way.

#4 ano

ano

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3655 posts
  • Location:AZ
  • Experience:guru
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, ZigBee
  • Audio:HAI
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

These can work well IF they are installed correctly.  Many years ago, because of my job, I used to work with these guys. https://www.wilsonamplifiers.com/

They have been around a long time.  So you want the outside antenna to be in a good signal area. You want the inside antenna to be in the poorest signal area. If you have good isolation, it will work great.  

 

In theory, you need to register these with you wireless provider, but most people never do. 


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·