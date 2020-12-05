Upgrade Laptop Drive to SSD

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Yes....easy peasey.

Just purchase a SSD/SATA to USB cable.

1 - USB 3.0 to SATA III Adapter Cable with UASP SATA to USB Converter for 2.5" Hard Drives Disk HDD and Solid State Drives SSD on Amazon for $8.99

2 - Connect your new drive to the USB cable.

3 - Download free Mini Tools partition wizard free and copy the running partition to the SSD drive.

hxxps://www.partitionwizard.com/free-partition-manager.html

4 - It will reboot and do a bit copy from old SATA drive to new SATA SSD drive.

5 - Remove old drive and replace it with new SATA (SSD) drive and you should be good to go.

It'll be much faster running. I have done this with my Lenova Thinkpads.