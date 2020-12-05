Jump to content


Upgrade Laptop Drive to SSD

Started by BraveSirRobbin , Yesterday, 03:19 PM

#1 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

I have a Toshiba hard drive model MQ04ABF100 SATA 2.5" 5400 RPM drive that I want to upgrade to an SSD in a Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop.

 

Can I just get a new SATA 3 SSD drive and have it be compatible with the existing hard drive's connector?

 

Thanks,

 

BSR


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Yes....easy peasey.

 

Just purchase a SSD/SATA to USB cable. 

 

1 - USB 3.0 to SATA III Adapter Cable with UASP SATA to USB Converter for 2.5" Hard Drives Disk HDD and Solid State Drives SSD on Amazon for $8.99

 

2 - Connect your new drive to the USB cable. 

 

3 - Download free Mini Tools partition wizard free and copy the running partition to the SSD drive. 

 

hxxps://www.partitionwizard.com/free-partition-manager.html

 

 

4 - It will reboot and do a bit copy from old SATA drive to new SATA SSD drive. 

 

5 - Remove old drive and replace it with new SATA (SSD) drive and you should be good to go.

 

It'll be much faster running.  I have done this with my Lenova Thinkpads.


#3 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

I replaced my HDD in my Toshiba Netbook with a SSD using the same Sata i/f and size, in a simple plug in. I found a program that was made to copy the HDD over to the SSD verbatim, at low level sectoring etc. and then just swapped them. Piece of cake.

 

However, the SSD was no faster access than the HDD, no matter what they tell you. Tech may have have changed in the last 5 years though so YMMV. The drivers are likely tuned to use a HDD timing etc. also.


