Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omni Notifier Board - sudden failure

Started by pdunbeck , Yesterday, 05:05 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 pdunbeck

pdunbeck

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Yesterday, 05:05 PM

In have an Omni Pro II with an Email Notifier Board that was working fine for about 3 years.  It suddenly stopped about a month ago.  I use Dealer PC Access to configure the system.  When logging into PC Access, the configuration seemed to be missing for the email board.  I started to configure it and got stuck when I did the Upgrade Firmware step to install V2.0 of the Notifier Board firmware,  The process started, says "Reading E-mail Board MAC address"  then 10 secs later is says "Failed".  

 

Leviton Tech Support says sounds like a hardware failure.

 

Any suggestions?  Kiss it good by or repair?  Is there any chance that the tech support is wrong on this?

 

Thanks for any suggestions


#2 rockinarmadillo

rockinarmadillo

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 243 posts
  • Location:Spring Branch, Texas
  • Experience:novice

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

The notifier board has given a lot of people problems.   I bought one but never installed it.   I am using Homeseer instead.   It will handle the email notifications and Alexa integration too.   

 

I will sell my brand new notifier board for a reasonable price if you are interested.


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·