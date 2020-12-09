Omni Notifier Board - sudden failure

Posted Yesterday, 05:05 PM

In have an Omni Pro II with an Email Notifier Board that was working fine for about 3 years. It suddenly stopped about a month ago. I use Dealer PC Access to configure the system. When logging into PC Access, the configuration seemed to be missing for the email board. I started to configure it and got stuck when I did the Upgrade Firmware step to install V2.0 of the Notifier Board firmware, The process started, says "Reading E-mail Board MAC address" then 10 secs later is says "Failed".

Leviton Tech Support says sounds like a hardware failure.

Any suggestions? Kiss it good by or repair? Is there any chance that the tech support is wrong on this?

Thanks for any suggestions