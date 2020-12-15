Jump to content


russound and omnipro doorbell intergration

Started by Radcliff , Today, 02:57 PM

#1 Radcliff

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

I replaced a Russound ISK3 doorbell station with a new one since old one lost light touch connection. (it worked fine but required a hard push)  After installation bell works but no longer rings in the house, only the outside bell rings.  I need it to connect to the interior sound system as it did before i swapped the ISK3 and changed nothing else.  I must have missed a software setting.  Help    thanks


