russound and omnipro doorbell intergration

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

I replaced a Russound ISK3 doorbell station with a new one since old one lost light touch connection. (it worked fine but required a hard push) After installation bell works but no longer rings in the house, only the outside bell rings. I need it to connect to the interior sound system as it did before i swapped the ISK3 and changed nothing else. I must have missed a software setting. Help thanks