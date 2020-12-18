Jump to content


Weak cell signal - booster, micro cell or wifi capable cell phone?

Started by JimS , Yesterday, 10:30 PM

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

I have long delays for incoming and outgoing calls from the basement.  Once connected I never have calls dropped but often the phone doesn't ring for incoming calls and it goes to voicemail before the phone rings. 

 

My current phone (Samsung J7) wasn't bought from ATT so doesn't support wifi calling.

 

Was thinking of a cell booster but they cost a bit.  Microcells can be picked up used on ebay cheap - not sure how big of risk that is or how well they would work.  Or I could get new phones that can do wifi calling.  Looks like new phones (1 for me and one for wife) is the cheapest way to go - we don't need anything very powerful and they are offering us Samsung A51 for $30 each since we have been with them for a long time.  Would need to buy some new cases too.

 

It appears that would also allow us to use the phone in foreign countries without extra charges if we have wifi available.  Is that right?  Not a big deal as I don't travel outside the US much but would still be a small plus.


Posted Today, 07:59 AM

Here utilize two of the Panasonic multiple line bases.  

 

One is in the home office on the second floor and the other is on the main floor.  Both allow for a couple of Blue Tooth connections such that when paired your Panasonic phones receive cell calls.

 

Another user on the forum got me to update my home Panasonic system.  This is my third generation update of the Panasonic multiple line phones.  I am impressed with the features on this phone.  

 

You can also utilize Google Voice to forward your cell phone number to your VOIP at home number or all of your numbers.  It works well for me.

 

Google Voice is free.


Posted Today, 08:27 AM

Pete,  What model panasonic multiple line phones do you have?  Interested in updating some here.

 

But linking my cell to a base doesn't address the cell not having good cell reception. 

 

GV forwarding would work I think although it would involve turning forwarding on and off depending on if I am home unless there is an easier way.  That would get very poor WAF!

 

Anyone using wifi calling?  Does in automatically switch going into and out of wifi area?  How about areas (like some stores) that require you to accept their terms?  I sometimes have trouble with their acceptance pages.


Posted Today, 09:53 AM

The two Panasonic bases are:
 
1 - Panasonic 2-Line Corded/Cordless Phone System with 2 Handsets - Answering Machine, Link2Cell, 3-Way Conference, Call Block, Long Range DECT 6.0, Bluetooth - KX-TG9582B (Black) - in the home office
 
2 - Same as above but all wireless - Panasonic KX-TG9542B + (2) KX-TGA950B Dect 6.0 2-Line Cordless Phone w/ Link-to-Cell
 
You can put your cellular phones where there is the best reception and connect them to the base via bluetooth.  This is the third generation of Panasonic 2 line phones that I am using.  Never had any issues with generation 1 and 2.

 

Originally kept two copper lines going plus tested VOIP way long time ago.  Then dropped one copper and made second line VOIP.  Today primary line is VOIP (plus there is a second line there) and secondary is a cellular modem that I use for voice and failover ISP connection.  Copper is gone now.
 
For Google GV you can forward your GV number to the house and cell phone at the same time.  If you have a second VOIP line you can forward it to that number.
 
Thinking today all of the smart phones do WiFi calling - Android or iOS do WiFi calling.
 
I have only mostly used it at home or friends homes.  Guessing that it will work with the free wireless provided by many locations these days.  (XFinity by default provides free wireless on any of the combo router/hubs that they install today).

 

Typically am not tethered to my cell phone nor do I answer texts these days or answer the phone if I am busy.  Personally leave the cell phone in the automobile and shut it off and wife brings her cell phone in the house.  I have a deal with T-Mobile that if someone calls my phone and it is off callers get a disconnected message.


