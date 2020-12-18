Weak cell signal - booster, micro cell or wifi capable cell phone?

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

I have long delays for incoming and outgoing calls from the basement. Once connected I never have calls dropped but often the phone doesn't ring for incoming calls and it goes to voicemail before the phone rings.

My current phone (Samsung J7) wasn't bought from ATT so doesn't support wifi calling.

Was thinking of a cell booster but they cost a bit. Microcells can be picked up used on ebay cheap - not sure how big of risk that is or how well they would work. Or I could get new phones that can do wifi calling. Looks like new phones (1 for me and one for wife) is the cheapest way to go - we don't need anything very powerful and they are offering us Samsung A51 for $30 each since we have been with them for a long time. Would need to buy some new cases too.

It appears that would also allow us to use the phone in foreign countries without extra charges if we have wifi available. Is that right? Not a big deal as I don't travel outside the US much but would still be a small plus.