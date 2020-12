Posted Today, 12:43 AM

I am installing a Da-lite drop-down screen and a Chief SL236 projector lift in my ceiling.



I want to hit a button on my phone that would cause the screen to drop, the lift to drop and the projector to come on.

Looks like the Da-lite screen has a 110V connected to the up/down/stop switch. The Chief projector lift uses a low voltage wall switch.

Any suggestions? Thanks!