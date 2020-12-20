Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

OP2: How to read current temp from sensor or PESM

Started by firepuppy , Today, 10:00 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 firepuppy

firepuppy

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 16 posts

Posted Today, 10:00 AM

I'm pretty sure this is a very "newbie" question, but i have read all the docs and cannot find how to solve this problem:

 

The previous owner installed a couple of temperature sensors or PESMs in the house (on Zones 9 & 10) and configured them as Zone Type "Freeze".  I am not sure exactly where they are installed, but one of them has alarmed a couple of times in the last month when the house was unoccupied (heaters turned down to 50-55).  I would like to read the current temp from these devices to compare against inside thermostat temps (NOT connected to the OP2), but cannot find a way to do that.  I tried changing the Zone Type to "Temperature" and "ER Temperature" and the zone showed up under Status/Control/Temperature Sensors, but the "Current" value was always 0.

 

What am I missing?

 


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·