OP2: How to read current temp from sensor or PESM

Posted Today, 10:00 AM

I'm pretty sure this is a very "newbie" question, but i have read all the docs and cannot find how to solve this problem:

The previous owner installed a couple of temperature sensors or PESMs in the house (on Zones 9 & 10) and configured them as Zone Type "Freeze". I am not sure exactly where they are installed, but one of them has alarmed a couple of times in the last month when the house was unoccupied (heaters turned down to 50-55). I would like to read the current temp from these devices to compare against inside thermostat temps (NOT connected to the OP2), but cannot find a way to do that. I tried changing the Zone Type to "Temperature" and "ER Temperature" and the zone showed up under Status/Control/Temperature Sensors, but the "Current" value was always 0.

What am I missing?