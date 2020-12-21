Jump to content


Remote to Garage

Started by CDC , Yesterday, 10:06 PM

Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM

Hi y'all, we've got an M1 and need to control a circuit in a detached garage that we can't get wires to.  In the past we have used Linear Xmit/Rcvr to do this.  Does anyone know of other options to accomplish this?  We will have the Elk initiate the transmitter and the receiver will trigger a relay.  Thanks for your help.  Happy holidays.


Posted Today, 04:12 AM

If you are talking about controlling an AC power outlet or switch then I recommend that you consider adding a "universal power supply" adapter to the Elk, It's no small effort but it will allow you to control any AC device that is powered by the same supply that powers the M1.

 

If all that you need to control is one device then the UPB is overkill but I thought that was worth mentioning.

 

Mike.


