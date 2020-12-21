Remote to Garage

Posted Today, 04:12 AM

If you are talking about controlling an AC power outlet or switch then I recommend that you consider adding a "universal power supply" adapter to the Elk, It's no small effort but it will allow you to control any AC device that is powered by the same supply that powers the M1.

If all that you need to control is one device then the UPB is overkill but I thought that was worth mentioning.

Mike.