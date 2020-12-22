Jump to content


Best current monitoring for ELK system?

Started by Sendero , Today, 02:44 AM

Had an ELK in my old place and used NextAlarm but I recall some drama with them at some point. I had taken my ELK with me when I moved and now finally have it all setup again. Time to get monitoring again. Any recommendations on best reasonably priced (<$15/month) monitoring services? 


