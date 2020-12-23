2020 Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2021!!!
Stay safe!!!
Early best wishes to all this next year!!!
It's been a heck of a 2020. 2021 will be better!!!
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 10:47 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:37 AM
Happy healthy holidays to all and a better new year but 2021 will only be better if we make it better. The new calendar changes nothing.
Mike.
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM
Thanks Pete!
Yeah 2020 has been a hell of a year!
I will be glad when 2020 is 20-20 hindsight.
Keep your COVID hole covered!
Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 07:05 PM.
0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users