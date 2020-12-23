Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

2020 Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2021!

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 10:47 AM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10220 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 AM

2020 Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2021!!!
 
Stay safe!!!
 
Early best wishes to all this next year!!!
 
It's been a heck of a 2020. 2021 will be better!!!

#2 mikefamig

mikefamig

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3681 posts
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:UPB
  • CCTV:ip

Posted Yesterday, 11:37 AM

Happy healthy holidays to all and a better new year but 2021 will only be better if we make it better. The new calendar changes nothing.

 

Mike.


#3 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1580 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

Thanks Pete!

Yeah 2020 has been a hell of a year!

 

I will be glad when 2020 is 20-20 hindsight.

 

Keep your COVID hole covered!


Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 07:05 PM.

Back to Wiring Closet


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·