Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Large digital atomic clock with outdoor temp recommendations?

Started by JimS , Yesterday, 10:58 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 735 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM

Have had a SkyScan model for years.  Recently the display went nuts and it is obviously shot.  So got a La Crosse Technology WS-8115U-S-INT.  The display is quite a bit smaller - liked the size of the older one but size was big enough.  The outdoor temp display stopped after the first day.  Tried taking the batteries out, shorting the battery terminals(the things don't completely reset sometimes if you don't) and still didn't work so it's going back.  Anyone have experience with these and recommendations?  Skyscan display is about 4" x 6" with the whole thing about twice that big.  Was pretty easy to read from across the room.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·