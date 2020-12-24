Large digital atomic clock with outdoor temp recommendations?

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM

Have had a SkyScan model for years. Recently the display went nuts and it is obviously shot. So got a La Crosse Technology WS-8115U-S-INT. The display is quite a bit smaller - liked the size of the older one but size was big enough. The outdoor temp display stopped after the first day. Tried taking the batteries out, shorting the battery terminals(the things don't completely reset sometimes if you don't) and still didn't work so it's going back. Anyone have experience with these and recommendations? Skyscan display is about 4" x 6" with the whole thing about twice that big. Was pretty easy to read from across the room.