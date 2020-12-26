Online list of OTA TV stations with short description?

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

I use the listing page in MythTV and in MythTV delete the crap channels near Chicago (66+ channels).

You can just write down those channels and delete them on the MythTV GUI. (settings, TV, channel info).

Googling found nocable dot org. Registered and see a guide with OTA channel numbers just fine.

If you are integrating with KODI you can utilize the MythTV plugin.

That said here learning how to save / record streams with KODI.

Here my MythTV box is also running LMS and Plex server these days.