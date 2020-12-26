Jump to content


Online list of OTA TV stations with short description?

Started by JimS , Today, 09:36 AM

#1 JimS

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Looking for a list of OTA stations so I can mark what is shopping channels and others I don't want for easy reference.  I have found lots of guides but none that are close to what I want.  There are about 50 so I could just do it by hand but if I had something close it would save a lot of time.  The channels change from time to time, mainly additions, so I need to rescan the channels in the TV and delete the ones I don't want.  I have schedules direct for the guide for the DVR (MythTV) but the on line page is just a list of numbers.

 


#2 pete_c

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

I use the listing page in MythTV and in MythTV delete the crap channels near Chicago (66+ channels). 

 

 

 

You can just write down those channels and delete them on the MythTV GUI.  (settings, TV, channel info).  

 

Googling found nocable dot org.  Registered and see a guide with OTA channel numbers just fine.  

 

If you are integrating with KODI you can utilize the MythTV plugin.

 

That said here learning how to save / record streams with KODI.

 

Here my MythTV box is also running LMS and Plex server these days.


#3 JimS

Posted Today, 03:26 PM

I got the report from Schedules direct and then edited it.  That's the same as my Myth box uses.

 

I wanted more than just the numbers - I wanted some indication of what they were.


