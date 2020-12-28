Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Elk m1 gold and isy99

Started by Jnacc , Yesterday, 08:09 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 Jnacc

Jnacc

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM

Hi
I am very new and a rookie. I was wondering if I can get help with my elk m1 setup and connection with my Isy ?
It was working until recently but suddenly stopped. Would it be ok for someone with good knowledge of both systems to perhaps remotely log in to my computer to check the parameters I have set up.?
Thanks
John

#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1581 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

Hi
I am very new and a rookie. I was wondering if I can get help with my elk m1 setup and connection with my Isy ?
It was working until recently but suddenly stopped. Would it be ok for someone with good knowledge of both systems to perhaps remotely log in to my computer to check the parameters I have set up.?
Thanks
John

Ask over at the ISY994 forum. There are many people using that combination.

 

https://forum.univer...s.com/discover/
 


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·