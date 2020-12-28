Hi
I am very new and a rookie. I was wondering if I can get help with my elk m1 setup and connection with my Isy ?
It was working until recently but suddenly stopped. Would it be ok for someone with good knowledge of both systems to perhaps remotely log in to my computer to check the parameters I have set up.?
Thanks
John
-
Elk m1 gold and isy99
Started by Jnacc , Yesterday, 08:09 PM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
Ask over at the ISY994 forum. There are many people using that combination.
https://forum.univer...s.com/discover/
