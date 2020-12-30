Somfy RTS Shade Control by Lutron Keypads (OmniPro or Somfi LTI)

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

This is a funky question, so please bear with me.

I'm building a new house. All of the lighting will be controlled by Lutron RadioRa 2 dimmers, switches and keypads, probably Grafik-T. I'm going to have Somfy RTS shades (about 40) throughout. (I know I could hard wire the shades for control, but I think I want RTS).

I'm going for as few "wall warts" as possible. So, for the most part, the only visible controll on the walls will be the RR2 Grafik-T Keypads. (Most of the RR2 dimmers and switches will be hidden.) So, rather than using Somfy keypads to control the shades from a the wall (Somfy kepads don't match the Grafik-T look), I'm going to control the shades from the RR2 Grafik-T keypads as well. One was to do this is by using a Somfy device, called the LTI controller. It connects to the RR2 Main Repeater on one end and the Somfy URTSI's on the other; it "translates" RR2 keypad (phantom or real) button presses into Somfy instructions.

Another way to accomplish this would be through an OmniPro panel. (I know, I know, Leviton is EOL'ing the OmniPro line. I don't care. I love OmniPro and I know how to program it. I'm not particularly worried about the OmniPro crapping out on me for 20 years--at which point, I'll be too old to care anymore. In any event, I plan to buy a spare OmniPro main board.) So, if use the OmniPro, I'd connect the RR2 Main Repeater to the OmniPro and connect the OmniPro to the URTSI's. Then I'd program the OmniPro so that a RR2 button press will trigger a Somfy command. IOW: the OmniPro will be doing the same type of translation that the LTI would in the first scenario.

In fact, I suppose I could actually set it up both ways and choose one. (This gets a little complicated because there is only one RS232 port on the RR2 Main Repeater to connect to either the LTI or the OmniPro. So, I'd have to have a two Main Repeater system.)

So my question is: Does anybody have experience with either (or both) of these solutions for controlling Somfy RTS shades? What would you do?