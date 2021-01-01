Somfy limits gorped; how to fix?

Posted Today, 12:22 PM

I have Somfy blinds connected to my OP2 and someone was working with the Somfy remote and managed to get the limits out of whack.

For some reason the original homeowner setup the blinds as follows:

8 blinds arranged 4 across by 2 down

6 HAI outputs: 1 for the top and bottom shades on the far left, 1 for the top and bottom shades on the far right, and 1 each for the remaining 4 shades in the center

4 Somfy channels: 1 each for the top and bottom shades grouped together

Can someone point me in a direction to reprogram the limits?

I know how to do it for a specific channel using the Somfy remote, but the combinations are throwing me off...

thanks and happy NEW year!

