ElkRP - new install

Started by tonti , Today, 01:32 PM

#1 tonti

tonti

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

Guys,

I recently lost all my information from the hard drive. I reinstalled Windows and ElkERP and had hoped that I can import from the M1G. But it is asking me to create a new account and I do not want to start from scratch. Any suggestions?


