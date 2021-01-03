ElkRP - new install

Guys,
I recently lost all my information from the hard drive. I reinstalled Windows and ElkERP and had hoped that I can import from the M1G. But it is asking me to create a new account and I do not want to start from scratch. Any suggestions?
Posted Today, 01:32 PM
