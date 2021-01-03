fluorescent tube LED replacement - single or dual end power?

Posted Today, 05:39 PM

I like the double-ended tubes, since they can use the shunted tombstones that are already in place in the fixture. With single ended, you'll need to replace the tombstones with non-shunted ones.

My guess is that both types of tubes will always be available. If you go with double ended tubes now and find that in the future only single ended tubes are available, it's not a big deal to replace the tombstones at that point.