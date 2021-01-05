PC Access 3.17 Unhandled Exception Setting Clock Omni Pro II

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

I never ran into this before after updating my firmware last year (don't recall if I tried to set the clock either). Below are Firmware and Software revisions:

PC Access: 3.17.0.843

Omni II Controller FW 4.0b

I connect PC Access using Network, and double-click "Controller Time" and I receive, "Unhandled exception error has occurred in your application........."

Value '1/2/2021 2.29:16 PM" is not valid for 'Value'. 'Value' should be

between 'MinDate' and 'MaxDate'.

Parameter name: Value.

I attached the screen capture. Any ideas why I receive exception error, looks like it's looking for Date, not Time?

Happens on Windows 10 as well!

More detail:

See the end of this message for details on invoking

just-in-time (JIT) debugging instead of this dialog box.

************** Exception Text **************

System.ArgumentOutOfRangeException: Value of '1/2/2021 2:47:00 PM' is not valid for 'Value'. 'Value' should be between 'MinDate' and 'MaxDate'.

Parameter name: Value

at System.Windows.Forms.DateTimePicker.set_Value(DateTime value)

at PCAccess3.frmPopUpEditDateTime..ctor(clsHAC _HAC)

at PCAccess3.frmStatusSystem.Command_SetTime(Object o, DataGridViewCellEventArgs e, String HelpKeyword)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WmMouseUp(Message& m, MouseButtons button, Int32 clicks)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WndProc(Message& m)

at System.Windows.Forms.DataGridView.WndProc(Message& m)

at System.Windows.Forms.Control.ControlNativeWindow.WndProc(Message& m)

at System.Windows.Forms.NativeWindow.Callback(IntPtr hWnd, Int32 msg, IntPtr wparam, IntPtr lparam)

