PC Access 3.17 Unhandled Exception Setting Clock Omni Pro II

I never ran into this before after updating my firmware last year (don't recall if I tried to set the clock either). Below are Firmware and Software revisions:
PC Access: 3.17.0.843
Omni II Controller FW 4.0b
I connect PC Access using Network, and double-click "Controller Time" and I receive, "Unhandled exception error has occurred in your application........."
Value '1/2/2021 2.29:16 PM" is not valid for 'Value'. 'Value' should be
between 'MinDate' and 'MaxDate'.
Parameter name: Value.
I attached the screen capture. Any ideas why I receive exception error, looks like it's looking for Date, not Time?
Happens on Windows 10 as well!
More detail:
See the end of this message for details on invoking
just-in-time (JIT) debugging instead of this dialog box.
************** Exception Text **************
System.ArgumentOutOfRangeException: Value of '1/2/2021 2:47:00 PM' is not valid for 'Value'. 'Value' should be between 'MinDate' and 'MaxDate'.
Parameter name: Value
at System.Windows.Forms.DateTimePicker.set_Value(DateTime value)
at PCAccess3.frmPopUpEditDateTime..ctor(clsHAC _HAC)
at PCAccess3.frmStatusSystem.Command_SetTime(Object o, DataGridViewCellEventArgs e, String HelpKeyword)
at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WmMouseUp(Message& m, MouseButtons button, Int32 clicks)
at System.Windows.Forms.Control.WndProc(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.DataGridView.WndProc(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.Control.ControlNativeWindow.WndProc(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.NativeWindow.Callback(IntPtr hWnd, Int32 msg, IntPtr wparam, IntPtr lparam)
************** Loaded Assemblies **************
