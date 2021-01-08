Posted Today, 01:10 AM

So this will be my first post at cocoon tech!



I’ve been experimenting with UPB on my Omni IIe, letting the Omni configure the devices, and then tweaking the devices with upstart. I’m pretty confident that I have it configured correctly and have all the firmware updates I’m running like 4.0B for the controller. Can someone tell me if UPB installations that are not controlled by the Omni run faster than an UPB installation that’s being controlled by the Omni?



I’m thinking about going back to X10 because it takes 10 to 15 seconds or more to get some of the commands to go through and I find it to be too slow and annoying. Can someone share their experience with me please in using UPB with the Omni?



Again the question being are there other types of UPB installations that don’t use the Omni that run faster than this?

Thank you!