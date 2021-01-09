Asus aimesh router setup without going through Asus web site?

Posted Today, 01:02 PM

Did a little more digging. The quickstart said to go to an address router.asus.com and had connection to WAN as first step. The included CD had an autorun file that prompted a "do you want to allow changes to this computer" which was also not wanted. But the CD had the full manual. Simply going to 192.168.1.1 gave the option for manual setup. So it's all good now. Just a little too much "help" in the default way.