Asus aimesh router setup without going through Asus web site?

Started by JimS , Today, 12:15 PM

JimS

Posted Today, 12:15 PM

Bought 2 asus routers (RT-AC68U) for a home network upgrade.  Setup seems to require internet access rather than being a simple GUI on the router itself.  What's up with that?  I guess I don't expect Asus to go out of business any time soon but I would much prefer having such things local.  I thought I might see an alternate method that didn't use the internet but I don't see anything like that. 


JimS

Posted Today, 01:02 PM

Did a little more digging.  The quickstart said to go to an address router.asus.com and had connection to WAN as first step.  The included CD had an autorun file that prompted a "do you want to allow changes to this computer" which was also not wanted.  But the CD had the full manual.  Simply going to 192.168.1.1 gave the option for manual setup.  So it's all good now.  Just a little too much "help" in the default way.  :)


