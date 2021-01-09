Help with Omni Pro 2

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

Our church has an Omni Pro 2 that the dealer who installed left us without the installer code or the ability to make any changes to zones or anything and refuses to come service it or provide any other services.

I would like to edit one of our zones to be a keyswitch so i can remotely arm and disarm. Is there any place i can get access to PC Access or buy a liscence for it. Or would anyone be willing to help me to find my installer code. I've been punching in every number from 0-9999 but that's extremely tedious. Does anyone have any suggestions?