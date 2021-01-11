Any way to silence the area disarm message

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

I have an Elk M1G, configured with two areas, the main house and the shop. The shop building area is armed at the end of the day and overnight and then disarmed in the morning when I'm ready to go to work. I generally disarm between 6:00 and 6:30 AM and would like to suppress the "Area two has been disarmed" message from being played so as to not wake my wife.

Is there any way to do that? Through the serial API?

The only idea I had come up with so far, which is a bit wild, would be to configure an output to a relay that would disconnect the speaker prior to disarming the area. In order to protect the output would I need to put an 8 ohm resistor across it via the normally open contacts on the relay?

Any thoughts?