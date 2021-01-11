Jump to content


Any way to silence the area disarm message

Started by LakeHouse , Today, 07:40 AM

#1 LakeHouse

LakeHouse

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

I have an Elk M1G, configured with two areas, the main house and the shop. The shop building area is armed at the end of the day and overnight and then disarmed in the morning when I'm ready to go to work. I generally disarm between 6:00 and 6:30 AM and would like to suppress the "Area two has been disarmed" message from being played so as to not wake my wife.

 

Is there any way to do that? Through the serial API?

 

The only idea I had come up with so far, which is a bit wild, would be to configure an output to a relay that would disconnect the speaker prior to disarming the area. In order to protect the output would I need to put an 8 ohm resistor across it via the normally open contacts on the relay?

 

Any thoughts?

 


#2 mikefamig

mikefamig

Posted Today, 09:25 AM

I think that you can go to the system messages in Elkrp and replace the verbage for area1 is armed with silence. You would have to edit different messages to silence when it arms and when it disarms.

 

Mike.


#3 LakeHouse

LakeHouse

Posted Today, 12:42 PM

I think that you can go to the system messages in Elkrp and replace the verbage for area1 is armed with silence. You would have to edit different messages to silence when it arms and when it disarms.

 

Mike.


I was really hoping to do something dynamically, only silencing the disarm message for the scheduled morning disarm. At other times, I would want to hear the message. I don't think there is a way through the API to turn the volume on the speaker output to zero and then back again?


