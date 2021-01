Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM

Sorting through my boxes of HA stuff from the last 20-odd years I found one NIB PCS SS1L/S UPB Switch and one NIB PCS SSR-W remote switch.

Anyone know if these can be used with the current PCS Pulseworx system?

Attached Files 0101211343_resized.jpg 41.59K 2 downloads

Edited by kwschumm, Yesterday, 09:15 PM.