Leviton upb repeater placement and wiring

Posted Today, 01:29 AM

My parents just closed on a house and Ive had a fun crash course in trying to get their lights to work and never worked with UPB before. On each 200amp main and sub panel they have a Leviton phase coupler 39a001wired in. Ive flipped off each 240v breaker independently they are wired to to see if it improved or made the issue better but never flipped both at the same time. Anyway the issue is many of their 6 button scene dimmers do not work well. Many are just non responsive or turn off half the load that is called when buttons are pressed. Mostly all occur just when trying to turn off, not on. They allmost all work for turning circuits on just not off.



Ive walked around with upstart and a pim trying to find out what is going on and it makes little sense other than I believe some signals just dont reach as far as they need to in this 7000sqft home. Some outlets (for example In the home office) will not readily read a single Leviton scene or dimmer switch. No connection.

Ive acquired and plan to install a 39a00-2 Leviton split phase repeater that just arrived today. Not sure if that will help or not. Anyone want to recommend which panel (main or 200amp sub panel I should put this in?) Im no electrical genius but Id imagine If I wire it to l1 and l2 just like the phase coupler it should work? Do I need to set this up in UPB or is it automatically working when I wire it in?

