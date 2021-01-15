Wiring two smart switches in parallel to the same load

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

Been a while since I've been on the forum.

I have a question about wiring two smart switches (using different technologies) to the same load in parallel.

So that if either switch was activated the load would operate.



If I wire the load sides of the switches together, so that either one can feed the load independently, would the switch in the "off" state be harmed when the other switch turned on?

I'm not trying to set up a three-way or remote situation, but use different technologies to operate the same load independently.

These would be dimmer type switches, not relay switches.

Thanks