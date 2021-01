Posted Today, 11:19 PM

We have two UPB 3-way lighting circuits that are giving us problems.

When just doing on and off from the remote switch (PCS RWS) or main switch (PCS WS1DL) they work fine.

But when we use dimming from the remote switch it causes the main switch to "Lock Up" and it won't control the circuit.

On one of the circuits this lock up happens nearly every time. On the other circuit it's a once-in-awhile sort of problem.

Has anyone else experienced this problem and identified a fix?

TIA!