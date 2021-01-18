HomeAssistant to Omni via Omnilinkbridge

Posted Today, 08:28 PM

Hey Cocooner's

Upon troubleshooting a bunch of UPB problems he had on his house I have really got a crash course on UPB lighting, PC Access and Upstart.

Thanks to all on this forum for help I have got my dad's UPB in very stable and all buttons work great!

My next goal is to get Raspi and homekit bridge so he can arm/disarm, control lights and turn on/off spa heat (OP2 connected to RS232 jandy controller).

The PCA house code format is set to UPB although all of his switches are leviton (not HLC) (I don't know what this means, just thought I should state that).

I think in previous work done to his system a bunch of his links are not correct from Upstart to PCA(OP2). Hence lots of his buttons on his 5.7" touch screens just don't change lights or do their respective scenes. (House build in 2007 and second AV contractor played with this sometime in 2015)

So...

I can go through and fix it all line by line then control it well via touch screens and use the raspi/homeassistant to OP2 to control everything

OR

I can do a UPB bridge direct to raspi/homeassistant in front of the omni and do lighting exclusive of the omni and just use omnilinkbridge/OP2 for the hot tub and alarm arm/disarm.

Hoping someone with the knowledge could let me know the pro's and cons of fixing all the links and using OP2 for lights/security and to control tub/pool VS doing the lighting exclusive of the OP2 (UPB) and using the OP2/omnilinkbridge to just do security and hot tub/pool.

At first thought I feel like going in front of the OP2 and going straight to a PIM would be faster and ultimately I'd like to get some iPad's to replace his 5.7" screens.

Thoughts?