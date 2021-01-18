Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Using Alexa (Dot, Echo, etc) with an Omni Pro II Panel

Started by JE1058 , Today, 03:47 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 JE1058

JE1058

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 11 posts
  • Location:Northern, VA
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Audio:HAI
  • CCTV:analog, dvr

Posted Today, 03:47 PM

I've had an Omni Pro II for 15+ years and recently got into Alexa, putting the Alexa-enabled switches all over the house.  I wanted to bridge these two systems together, since I've got very few X10/Omni-controlled stuff left in my house, other than a security system with tons of contacts. 

 

I Googled this a while back and found an relatively inexpensive solution (around $500 or less) using a Home Seer module and plug-in.

 

Can someone point me in the right direction, possibly instructions on this and/or the link to making this integration?  I can't seem to find it.

 

Also, any pointers will be well-received.  Thanks


#2 ano

ano

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3676 posts
  • Location:AZ
  • Experience:guru
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, ZigBee
  • Audio:HAI
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

I've had an Omni Pro II for 15+ years and recently got into Alexa, putting the Alexa-enabled switches all over the house.  I wanted to bridge these two systems together, since I've got very few X10/Omni-controlled stuff left in my house, other than a security system with tons of contacts. 

 

I Googled this a while back and found an relatively inexpensive solution (around $500 or less) using a Home Seer module and plug-in.

 

Can someone point me in the right direction, possibly instructions on this and/or the link to making this integration?  I can't seem to find it.

 

Also, any pointers will be well-received.  Thanks

The easiest way, I believe, is get Home Assistant and run it on a Raspberry Pi.  Then there is other software that runs that reads the Omni and syncs it with Home Assistant.  The final link is connect Home Assistant to Amazon.  There are ways of doing this free, but the easiest way is pay Home Assistant $5/month for cloud access, which Amazon connects to.  Once this is all running, you don't need to touch it, just make sure the Raspberry Pi has power.  So HA is free, Raspberry Pi maybe $50, and $5/month for HA cloud.  

 

Home Seer can do it, but it's more expensive.  


#3 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10265 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

Welcome to the Cocoontech forum @JE1058.

 

You can integrate the OmniPro2 panel today with paid software like Omni plugin / Homeseer and free software like OmniLinkBridge / Home Assistant.

 

Homeseer started in Windows and today runs in Windows or Linux or iOS.  The interface hasn't changed much in the last 20 years and is Windows Centric.

 

Home Assistant runs in Linux, Windows or iOS.  It is mainly Python based.  You can installed HASSIO (an HA OS) on an RPi via a downloaded image and manage it all without any command line stuff.

 

The above two will let you integrate Amazon Alexa Devices, WiFi (cloud) and the OmniPro 2 panel. 

 

You can tell Alexa to turn on or turn off your OmniPro 2 panel light switches.

 

That said their is no integration with WiFi cloud connected switches (the ones you managed with Alexa today) and the OmniPro 2 panel.

 

Here my OmniPro 2 panel has UPB, X10, Zigbee and ZWave Pim's connected to the OmniPro 2 panel. 

 

My in wall light switches are all UPB which works fine.

 

You can utilize UPB, X10, Zigbee and or ZWave switches with your OmniPro 2 panel and control them from Alexa via the software mentioned above.


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·