Using Alexa (Dot, Echo, etc) with an Omni Pro II Panel

Posted Today, 03:47 PM

I've had an Omni Pro II for 15+ years and recently got into Alexa, putting the Alexa-enabled switches all over the house. I wanted to bridge these two systems together, since I've got very few X10/Omni-controlled stuff left in my house, other than a security system with tons of contacts.

I Googled this a while back and found an relatively inexpensive solution (around $500 or less) using a Home Seer module and plug-in.

Can someone point me in the right direction, possibly instructions on this and/or the link to making this integration? I can't seem to find it.

Also, any pointers will be well-received. Thanks