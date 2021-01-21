Jump to content


Lutron RadioRA2 Integration with Leviton OP2

Started by SJHart , Today, 12:15 PM

SJHart

SJHart

Posted Today, 12:15 PM

I'm in the process of converting my lighting system to Lutron RadioRA2.  I understand the basic hardware integration and setup (units) which is working fine.  However, I would like to setup scenes on the Lutron side of things and then have my OP2 issue a single command to the Lutron system (vs having all of the scene code in the OP2 system).  I have setup virtual keypads on the Lutron software side and see that OP2 has Radio RA2 phantom buttons.  But trying to understand how best to integrate.  For example, if I have a 7 button virtual keypad in Radio RA2 (that executes a scene), then how to I activate those buttons from the OP2 side of things.  Thanks for any help as I maybe approaching this the wrong way.  SJ  


