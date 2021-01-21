I'm in the process of converting my lighting system to Lutron RadioRA2. I understand the basic hardware integration and setup (units) which is working fine. However, I would like to setup scenes on the Lutron side of things and then have my OP2 issue a single command to the Lutron system (vs having all of the scene code in the OP2 system). I have setup virtual keypads on the Lutron software side and see that OP2 has Radio RA2 phantom buttons. But trying to understand how best to integrate. For example, if I have a 7 button virtual keypad in Radio RA2 (that executes a scene), then how to I activate those buttons from the OP2 side of things. Thanks for any help as I maybe approaching this the wrong way. SJ
Lutron RadioRA2 Integration with Leviton OP2
Started by SJHart , Today, 12:15 PM
