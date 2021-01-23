Trouble adding navigator keypad to ElkM1

Posted Today, 10:51 PM

Now construction and new system install, just learning my way around the system and getting everything configured.



I have two keypads currently, a KP2 and a navigator touchscreen. I believe I have followed the termination instructions correctly, but it is something I may have to take the keypads off to double check.



The navigator isn't functioning properly and I think it's because I don't know how to add it to the controller. I currently have only one keypad showing up in the ElkRP database, kayoad01. It was there from the beginning, either default or downloaded from controller, I'm not sure. I've tried adding another keypad for the navigator but it doesn't transfer to the controller properly.



The navigator currently receives information from the controller such as zone violation status, it chimes when a zone is opened, and if I hit the exit button a few times I can quick arm the system in different modes.



However, the menu button does nothing. The violated zones button does nothing. I can't disarm the system from that keypad - I can enter a valid code but nothing happens. For the most part, the keypad seems to respond to input from the controller, but doesn't send much output to the controller and I can't access muh if anything via the keypad.



Any thoughts? I've looked for information on how to configure and add this in the ElkRP software but I'm not finding anything. Maybe I overlooked it. Is this more likely a programming or a termination issue?

