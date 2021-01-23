Adding a Relay Module to Security panel for System Sensor 2112i3

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Last year I replaced several old smoke detectors in my home with newer System Sensor 2112i3 units previously used as part of a Brinks security system at another home. I wired them as follows:

* From security panel: AUX+ (red wire) to Sensor V+; AUX- (black wire) to Sensor SYNC; Zone2 (yellow wire) to Z+ IN; Zone G (green ground) to Z- IN.

These smoke detectors are connected in series and have a resistor installed in the last unit and use 12v power from the security panel. Everything tested fine. However, the alarm beeper in each unit would not reset/stop after testing until I powered down the security board. I was told that I needed to install a relay module at the security panel side and use an virtual switch to briefly interrupt power to the smoke detectors. This was supposed to reset the smoke detectors and, therefore, stop the smoke alarm beeping.

Here's my problem... I installed the 5V relay module on the panel and the virtual switch for it works fine. But, the 12V to the smoke detectors is not being interrupted as expected. I wired the AUX - wire from the panel to the COM point on the relay and then connected the black wire leading to the smoke detectors to the NO point on the relay module. When I turn the virtual switch on or off that black wire connection is interrupted as it's supposed to be. After some testing I determined that the smoke detectors were still getting 12V power even without the AUX- black connection from the panel. However, when I removed the Zone G connection from the panel to the smoke detectors, and removed the black wire connection from the panel, then the 12V power to the smoke detectors was off. In other words, BOTH wires needed to be disconnected in order to interrupt 12V power to the smoke detectors.

Can anybody help me figure this out?