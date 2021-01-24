HAI Roadmap

Posted Today, 08:32 AM

Current Setup - many of which is now 10+ years old and has done a fabulous job over the past decade

HAI OmniPro with lots of hard wired zones and a few wireless (less than 5)

HAI OmniPro subpanel to cover another part of the house

A couple of HAI thermostats

a bunch of 5.7e screens (about 6)

Used to use Z-wave from the device but now handle that through Homeseer

iphones/mobile devices control the house through homeseer

many of the HAI motions used for events in homeseer

HAI outputs used for several items like Somfy blinds, Peizo buzzer, some relays for HVAC

We are in the process of building a new detached building and I was considering adding a sub-panel in that building but It doesn't appear that they can be purchased anymore?

Also - all of the other equipment is aging now - i've lost 2 of the screens over the past 18 months and I have bad flicking on a couple more.

Now that this line has been abandoned - what are people using as an upgrade path? above and beyond my immediate sub-panel problem I suspect I will have other issues over the next few years if I do not start a gradual upgrade or at least have a plan.

Would love to hear what others have done. I do most things DIY and I have Homeseer, HomeAssistant and RedNode all in the mix (all dockerized on my NAS) but for the base controller (security and touchscreens) I generally want something that is rock solid.

